'Route 91 Strong' funds given to 1 October victims

Several 1 October survivors got more help Friday when funds collected by the Route91Strong group were distributed at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Route91Strong is a non-profit founded by survivors of 1 October. Fifty-eight people were killed in the mass shooting and more than 500 were injured, many of which were in need of financial assistance for treatments.

Luca Iclodean, a member of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino banquets team was shot on Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. In the following days, a fund was set up to help him in his recovery. Through those efforts, team members and Hard Rock management raised nearly $11,000.

When Iclodean found out about the money raised, "he was overwhelmed from the support, but told them that he didn't need assistance because of the support he had received from family, friends and the community," the Route91Strong group said.

He asked that the funds be donated directly to Route91Strong to help others in need, and they were, in his honor.

Route91Strong's goal is "to raise funds for those who survive tragedies such as this who desperately need time to get their lives back on track. Many of our applicants suffer with tremendous PTSD, sleepless nights, nightmares, are unable to work, can't pay their bills and they start giving up hope ... our Route91Strong team catches these precious souls before they fall."

Its founder Lisa Fine said she started the group to serve other survivors.

"I was in the 1st row in the Neon Lounge VIP section when bullets started raining down on myself & 22,000 fans. I was certain that we would all die that night. I got a second chance, and I just knew I had to do something bigger with my life. So, myself along with other survivors, loved ones and trusted professionals created Route91Strong, a nonprofit to help those who were falling through the cracks & giving up hope," Fine said.

