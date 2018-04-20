Window washers get stuck outside 17th floor of Palms Hotel - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Window washers get stuck outside 17th floor of Palms Hotel

The Palms Casino Resort is seen in this image from May 10, 2016. (Source: FOX5) The Palms Casino Resort is seen in this image from May 10, 2016. (Source: FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two window washers were stuck outside the 17th floor of the Palms Hotel Friday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Rescuers were called to the area around noon, when the window washers' ropes were tangled up due to the wind, CCFD said.

The window washers were able to lower themselves by hand why responders stood by, in case they were needed. They got to the ground safely and were unharmed.

Henderson Technical Rescue Team also assisted.

