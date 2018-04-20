Ax-wielding woman who threatened children at North Las Vegas school sentenced

An ax-wielding woman who police said threatened children at a North Las Vegas elementary school has been sentenced.

After accepting a guilty plea for threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a pupil or school employee on March 30, a judge sentenced Kisstal Killough to nine months behind bars concurrent with a case from North Las Vegas Municipal Court. She received 32 days credit for time served, court records showed.

Police said on Feb. 27, dispatchers received multiple calls about Killough who was carrying and waving around a pickaxe at Tom Williams Elementary School, according to an arrest report. Killough attempted to climb the fence at the school while screaming phrases such as "I'm going to kill you" at the children during recess.

Police said Killough's initial statement did not make sense and she admitted to taking methamphetamine. She claimed she could hear her son crying from several blocks away and thought he was being bullied.

Police said Killough does have a son but he does not attend Tom Williams Elementary School.

Killough was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

