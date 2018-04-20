Body found at Mummy Spring on Mount Charleston - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Body found at Mummy Spring on Mount Charleston

MT. CHARLESTON, NV (FOX5) -

Metro Police said a body was found at Mummy Spring on Mount Charleston Friday afternoon.

Search and Rescue were on the scene to respond.

Police did not say whether the body found was hiker and sports writer/radio personality David Malinsky, who disappeared on Mt. Charleston on April 14, 2018. Family said it was not uncommon for Malinsky to go on 15-mile day hikes.

