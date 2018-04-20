UNLV students walk out of class to protest gun violence

With many more school shootings to follow, students throughout the country marched to protest gun violence on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting. (FOX5)

On April 20, 1999, 15 people, including two shooters, died at Columbine High School. Some students Friday said Columbine is where it all started. But with many more school shootings to follow, students throughout the country marched to protest gun violence on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

Mariana Sarmiento was one of a handful of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas students who joined Friday's National School Walk Out Day to bring more awareness to their concerns about gun violence.

"We said 'never again,' but unfortunately, (school shootings are still) happening," Sarmiento said.

She said they marched on the anniversary because they never want to see another tragedy like what happened there or in Parkland, Fla.

“I don’t feel safe on campus,” Sarmiento said. “I think that truthfully, I’ll never feel safe, until a ban on assault rifles is enacted, until bump stocks in Nevada are outlawed.”

Some public officials also joined the rally, echoing students pleas.

“The Oct.1 shooting happened in my district,” Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV) said. “We’ve got to put a stop to it, reasonable gun violence prevention measures. We don’t need bump stocks, we don’t need automatic weapons, we need background checks.”

Congresswoman Titus called the rally "gratifying," and said students just want to create a better future for themselves.

“This is something that’s going to keep happening ... unless we do something about it," Sarmiento said.

Students also used the rally to focus on getting people registered to vote, because they said that is where the real change begins.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.