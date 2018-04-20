Bank robber with knife sought in northwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bank robber with knife sought in northwest Las Vegas

A man robbed a bank on Hualapai Way April 20, 2018. A man robbed a bank on Hualapai Way April 20, 2018.
Metro Police said they were investigating a bank robbery near Hualapai Way and Desert Inn Roads Friday afternoon. 

The suspect, a man with a knife, showed an employee a threatening note demanding money at the US Bank at 3330 South Hualapai Way. The employee gave him the money and he fled on foot. He was seen heading east, passing the drive-through. He was described as a man in his mid to late 50s.

The robbery was reported at 4:33 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Metro Police at 702-828-3591.

