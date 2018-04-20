AAA offers 'Tipsy Tow' on 4/20

AAA is offering its 'Tipsy Tow' service on the unofficial marijuana holiday.

AAA said there is no reason to not have a safe ride home, so the company will help you and your car get home safely. "We want to keep intoxicated drivers off our roadways, which keeps all of us safer," said John Moreno, public policy manager for AAA Nevada and six other states. AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction could cost a motorist more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

To use the service, call 1-800-AAA-HELP and state a 'Tipsy Tow' is needed. Drivers should be prepared to provide their name, home address, phone number, location and vehicle description. Tow service is free for up to 10 miles. For mileage beyond that, motorists will be charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance and you do not have to be a AAA member to use the service.

The tow service will start at 4:20 p.m. Friday and be available until 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

AAA has offered the service for events and holidays such as St. Patrick's Day, the Super Bowl, and New Year's Eve since 1990.

