New Mob Museum exhibit features working distillery and speakeasy

The exterior of the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas (FOX5).

A new prohibition-era experience debuted at the Downtown Las Vegas Mob Museum on April 20. Guests can enjoy classic cocktails, one-of-a-kind historical artifacts and live musical events.

Artifacts on display include the following:

Five-gallon whiskey still, an example of one of the smaller home stills used to make alcohol during Prohibition.

Valise with hidden flasks produced by Abercrombie & Fitch, with a brass stud on its base that, when swiveled, reveals a tiny keyhole. Once unlocked, the false bottom opens to reveal three silver flasks.

One-gallon “alky cooker” like those used by impoverished families employed by Chicago’s Genna brothers to make small batches of liquor in their homes.

Grape brick sign, which advertised the blocks of grape concentrate sold in grocery stores. These blocks could be combined with water to make grape juice. Of course, yeast could be added, the mixture poured into a bottle, the bottle corked and, three weeks later—voila!—home-made wine.

Budweiser frozen eggs, which along with more than 25 other non-alcoholic products, carried Anheuser Busch’s most popular brand name during Prohibition. Other products included soft drinks, malt extract, corn syrup and truck bodies. The frozen eggs were sold in 30-pound canisters and stabilized with sugar and salt.

Beaded chiffon dress, circa 1926, which provides an example of the new and bolder fashions that became popular during the Prohibition era due to the rise of flapper culture.

Other notable displays include a unique aquarium created by the Animal Planet Series "Tanked," which uses creative visuals to tell the story of the 1922 sinking of the tug boat named Lizzie D, a release said. The tug boat was believed to be a "rum runner."

Entrance to The Underground at The Mob Museum is free with general Museum admission until 5 p.m.; guests who wish to visit just The Underground after 5 p.m. may enter via its exterior side entrance free of charge until closing. The new hours of the Museum, including The Underground, are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, and 9 a.m. until midnight, Thursday through Saturday.

More information about the exhibit can be found on their website.

