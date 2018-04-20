Wet 'n' Wild in search of next 'Vegas Idol'

Do you have the singing chops to be the Wet 'n' Wild's Vegas Idol? The water park is searching for singers to be a part of its competition.

To take part in the second annual singing competition, singers must be between the ages of 10 and 17. Singers, with the help of a parent, must submit a video of them singing a cappella or to a track on online. Submissions will be accepted from now until April 30 11:59 p.m. Videos can also be submitted on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #wetnwildidol.

The competition is for individual singers. No group videos or duo submissions will be accepted.

The video must be no longer than four minutes, must not contain nudity or inappropriate language, must be submitted in .mov format, must be well lit and clearly show the participant and only one person can be in the video.

Once the submission period closes, Wet 'n' Wild will select the top 20 finalists from the accepted video submissions and a voting period will take place online from May 3 through May 14. The top 10 videos will then advance to the final live competition on May 26. After the live competition, a panel of judges will select the first and second prize winners.

The first prize winner will walk away with $1,000 toward a college savings plan and four Wet 'n' Wild season passes. The second prize winner will win a tablet valued at up to $200 plus two Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas Silver Season passes.

