Armed suspects on the run after robbing armored truck in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are actively searching for two armed suspects who robbed an armored truck in west Las Vegas Friday morning.

Officers responded to the robbery at the 6000 block of Tropicana Avenue, near Jones at 10 a.m. Police said the suspects were armed with a firearm and left the area after robbing a Loomis armored truck employee.

A FOX5 viewer shared a photo that shows the armored truck and Metro police presence in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant near the aforementioned intersection.

Police described the suspects as black male adults. One man wore a red hoodie and the second suspect wore a black hoodie at the time of the robbery.

No injuries were reported at this time. LVMPD said this is an active investigation. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

