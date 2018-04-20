Valley dispensaries prepare for historic 4-20

For the first time, Las Vegas circled a new date on the calendar to bring tourists into town. April 20, known as 420, is the biggest day of the year for the marijuana industry. Friday will be the first 420 in Nevada since recreational marijuana sales were legalized.

Dispensaries like The Source and The Grove scheduled special 420 events and sales throughout the weekend.

"Everybody knows what 420 is now," Andrew Jolley, the CEO of The Source said. "It's become an actual holiday now ... It's more than just that funny date and time that people have joked about for many years. It's a celebration."

"Vegas is the place to be in general. Now you add recreational marijuana on it. It just tops it off. It's definitely the place for 420," Tiffany Hoven, the general manager of The Grove said. "It's a huge party. We've got vendors. We've got food trucks. We've got music. We're looking to bring in a dunk tank."

The only thing those parties will be missing is marijuana consumption. Nevada laws still prohibit lighting up at the dispensary.

"I hope that we can loosen the rules with time and allow consumption lounges, specifically for tourists," Jolley said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it will not have special DUI enforcement this weekend, but the Nevada Highway Patrol will.

NHP pointed to a case earlier this year in which someone called 911 to report what they thought was a drunk driver. While the reporting party was on the phone with the 911 operator, the vehicle crashed into an NHP trooper. When troopers pulled the man over, they say the car reeked of marijuana.

Dispensaries employees said they know with the proper education, they can make sure stories like that are the exception, not the rule.

"We kind of expect it to be a pretty mellow day with regard to public safety," Jolley said.

