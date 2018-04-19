CCSD Board of Trustees narrows internal candidates for superintendent down to 3

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District Board narrowed its list of internal superintendent candidates down to three people.

Dr. Mike Barton, Dr. Eva White and Dr. Jesse Welsh joined previously chosen external national candidates Donald D. Haddad, Shonda Huery Hardman, and Jesus Jara.

The board decided last week to expand the search to include internal candidates.

The trustees said they hope the candidate can begin his or her duties in June when the current superintendent Pat Skorkowsky plans to retire.

The names were scheduled to be reviewed in a special board meeting on April 27.

