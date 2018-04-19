Sen. Segerblom promotes marijuana edibles at Las Vegas dispensary ahead of 4-20

To celebrate the first 4-20 day since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Nevada, Evergreen, in partnership with Nevada Sen. Tick Segerblom, opened up the facility to media members.

Evergreen Organix is one of the biggest marijuana distribution and production facilities in the Clark County. To celebrate the first 4-20 day since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Nevada, Evergreen, in partnership with Nevada Sen. Tick Segerblom, opened up the facility to media members.

"I thought it was important for the public to see that if they go to a dispensary and buy an edible, they aren't just buying something like where someone stuck marijuana and said 'here you go,'" Segerblom said. "It really is special, it's science," he said of marijuana edible manufacturing.

Nearly 40 percent of all marijuana sales in Nevada are edibles, so places like Evergreen have been preparing knowing the demand for Friday will likely be even higher than normal.

"There's no place to use it. (If) you can't use it at your house, the only thing to do is edibles," Segerblom said. "But with edibles, I would encourage start small."

Creating these edibles has transformed in the past decade and now there is testing at every single state, and it's no longer a typical pot brownie. The creation of infused marijuana products is a full scientific process.

"I would love to do fine deserts like a mouse or savory like pizza!," Head Chef at Evergreen Melissa Meza said.

Those in the industry said there is no comparison between last year's 4-20, and this year's. They said on Friday, every person in the Nevada cannabis industry is making history.

"There is just no where to go but up from here," Segerblom said.

