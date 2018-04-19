Southwest valley casino adding new restaurants, hotel as part of $60 million project

A southwest valley casino is investing millions to bring more restaurants and entertainment to Las Vegas. (Tiana Bohner / FOX5)

A southwest valley casino is investing millions to bring more restaurants and entertainment to Las Vegas. Silverton Casino broke ground on its newest development that will tout some familiar and very popular eateries.

“Silverton Village is a $60 million multi-use development project,” Silverton Casino president Rob Kunkle said.

A Starbucks, Panera, Firehouse Subs and Blaze Pizza were expected to open by the end of the year. That’s not all. Silverton Casino owns around 92 acres of land.

“We have about 30-35 acres left to still develop so we've got a lot of great entertainment and unique things to come,” Kunkle said.

On the other side of the casino, developers will build a 150-room hotel.

“The Hyatt Place will be sitting right here,” Kunkle pointed out on a map.

So far, Silverton has attracted mostly locals. But casino leaders said they are hoping to make this a destination for visitors too.

“We’re sitting in the heart of the busiest area of Las Vegas, and we're excited for what we will bring for locals and tourists alike,” casino president said.

“We're not Downtown-Strip people,” tourists Shane and Tonya Scott said. “We like our own intimate, cozy places. But we still want to have the amenities, nice options.”

“I’m going to tell all my friends in Wichita about it,” Scott said.

They were already looking forward to their next visit.

“We love it out here,” Scott said. “We'll be back next year to see the new stuff!”

The restaurants were scheduled to open at the end of 2018. The new hotel was expected to open by June 2019.

