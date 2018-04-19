Raiders announce 2018 season schedule

The NFL announced its 2018 regular season schedule Thursday.

The Oakland Raiders open the season at home vs. the L.A. Rams.

Watch the Raiders on FOX5 on Sunday, Sept. 30, Sunday, Oct. 14, Thursday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 11.

FOX Sports also released its Thursday Night Football schedule.

The Thursday Night Football schedule on FOX is here! pic.twitter.com/JHTroOS7fH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.