Golden Knights announce ticket information for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Golden Knights face off against San Jose in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo: Vegas Golden Knights)

Ticket information for the Golden Knights' series vs. the Sharks was released Thursday.

Looking for Golden Knights playoff tickets? Here's how to get them.

The Golden Knights announced that single game tickets for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 23 at noon PT. The Vegas Golden Knights will face off against the San Jose Sharks, starting next week. Dates and times will be determined by the NHL after all first round matchups conclude.

The organization said full season members would get detailed ticket information Thursday, and if they're "in good standing," they can take advantage of the "Cheer Now, Pay Later" and pay for the tickets after the round is over.

After member presales, single game tickets for the general public will go on sale at www.vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets. Tickets sold for games not played will be refunded within seven to ten days, the organization said.

Members enrolled in the "Knights Vow" can get discounted tickets, by losing the ability to resell tickets on StubHub. Those intending to resell tickets must pay standard prices. Half and quarter season members will have presale access at discounted prices as well. Members of the Can't Wait List, (full or partial season ticket holders for the 2018-19 season only) will also get information for the presale.

For questions, call 702-645-4259, or email members@vegasgoldenknights.com.

The organization said fans should check its website regularly because more tickets may become available throughout the playoffs.

Fans who bought tickets to games five or seven of the Kings series will get refunds before May 1, the organization said.

For full FOX5 Golden Knights coverage, click here.

Stay with FOX5 throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs to follow the team's historic run.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.