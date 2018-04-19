NHP to crackdown on impaired drivers on '4-20 weekend'

Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers over the "4-20 weekend."

Troopers said if you are celebrating the unofficial holiday for marijuana users by consuming cannabis, designate a sober driver because if you drive impaired, then you will be arrested. NHP also suggested using a taxi or rideshare. If you suspect someone is driving impaired, call 911. If you see someone who is about to drive impaired, take away their keys.

To show the dangers of driving impaired, NHP released video of a driver arrested for DUI marijuana and reckless driving after a crash. On Jan. 3, 2017, at about 9:26 p.m. NHP troopers responded to a reckless vehicle reported by a witness who was following it southbound on Interstate 215 and Summerlin Parkway. The witness said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was swerving across all lanes. A trooper was staged at 215 and Jones to intercept the vehicle with its emergency lights on. As the vehicle approached it crashed into the patrol vehicle then stopped on the shoulder. Troopers said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and driver. The driver failed standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested.

The increased patrols run from Friday through Sunday.

