Chipotle offers buy one, get one deal for Earth Day

Fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle is offering a savory deal for Earth Day.

Diners who show off their reusable water bottles or tote bags to cashiers can score a free burrito, taco, salad or bowl with the purchase of one of the aforementioned items on April 22 from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. at any Las Vegas Chipotle location, a media release said.

Chipotle recently announced their commitment to divert half of its restaurant waste from landfills by 2020; a 10 percent increase from the restaurant chain's current diversion rate, a release said.

