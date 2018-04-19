Pirate Fest to invade Craig Ranch Regional Park this weekend - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pirate Fest to invade Craig Ranch Regional Park this weekend

Pirate Fest is coming to Craig Ranch Regional Park. (Mike Doria/FOX5) Pirate Fest is coming to Craig Ranch Regional Park. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Here ye, here ye! If you’re looking for something to do with your little matey’s this weekend, the annual Pirate Fest shoves off from Craig Ranch Regional Park. 

Although pirate themed, it is based on its own Legend which also includes Fairies and Steampunk characters as well! The festival features craft vendors, food, beer, and entertainment! There are Guilds participating from the Las Vegas, California, and Arizona. For all the wee ones there is a Treasure Map. The kids must travel through the park finding the Red X's. There they accomplish a task; hoist a flag, swab a desk, make a piece of rope, learn to sword fight. Once they complete the tasks they get a Letter of Marque, becoming a REAL Pirate, and pirate booty!!

The festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here. 

