Golden Knights prepare for second-round match-up against San Jos - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Golden Knights prepare for second-round match-up against San Jose Sharks

Posted: Updated:
Written by Eric Hilt
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Wednesday night the Vegas Golden Knights learned they will be facing off against the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Both teams are coming off first-round sweeps: The Golden Knights swept the Los Angeles Kings and the Sharks swept the Anaheim Ducks. In four games against the Sharks, this season the Golden Knights came away with three wins and one overtime loss.

On Wednesday, fans were still celebrating the Golden Knights series-clinching win over the Kings from Tuesday night and were looking forward to more playoff hockey. 

The Knights and Sharks likely won't start their series until next week; the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs won't begin until all of the first-round series are completed. But the Golden Knights aren't treating the break as a bye week. General Manager George McPhee told reporters the players will be in practice and "not in Mexico."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.