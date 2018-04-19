Golden Knights prepare for second-round match-up against San Jose Sharks

Wednesday night the Vegas Golden Knights learned they will be facing off against the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Both teams are coming off first-round sweeps: The Golden Knights swept the Los Angeles Kings and the Sharks swept the Anaheim Ducks. In four games against the Sharks, this season the Golden Knights came away with three wins and one overtime loss.

On Wednesday, fans were still celebrating the Golden Knights series-clinching win over the Kings from Tuesday night and were looking forward to more playoff hockey.

The Knights and Sharks likely won't start their series until next week; the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs won't begin until all of the first-round series are completed. But the Golden Knights aren't treating the break as a bye week. General Manager George McPhee told reporters the players will be in practice and "not in Mexico."

We talked with some little Golden Knights today! Hear how some #VegasBorn fans are celebrating after the teams historic sweep tonight on @FOX5Vegas! pic.twitter.com/wxKGXbTvdM — Eric Hilt FOX5 (@ericmhilt) April 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.