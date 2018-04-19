Carjacking victim fires shots at suspect near Nellis and Stewart gas station

A man fired gunshots at his car-jacker near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue Wednesday night, according to Metro Police. (Photo: Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A man fired gunshots at a suspected carjacker near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The man pulled into a parking lot in the 200 block of North Nellis Boulevard near a Shell gas station and got out of his 2014 white two-door Ford to throw away some trash. He left the door open and his engine running. When he returned, another man was sitting in the driver's seat, police said.

When confronted, the suspect pulled out a gun, and so did the victim, a CCW permit holder. He fired shots at the carjacker and ran away. The carjacker drove off, heading south on Nellis, according to police.

The victim fell while he was running and suffered a minor cut to his head, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

The carjacker remained at-large. Police responded to the scene at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday.

