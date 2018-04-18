Driver admits to drinking, drugs before fatal 6-car crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

A six-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person and injured three others April 12, 2018 (Raymond Reyna/Report It).

The driver charged with DUI last week admitted to drinking two vodkas prior to the crash that killed a valley woman on Las Vegas Boulevard, according to her arrest report.

Sarah Lee was held by a "citizen" after the April 12 crash until police arrived, the report said.

Lee admitted to being involved in a collision and that she drank two vodkas at 4:30 a.m. An officer said he could also smell alcohol on her breath that morning. She said she drank at Santa Fe Station but didn’t know where she was and was confused about what happened on the scene. She also would not follow instructions for testing for alcohol afterward, according to police.

The crash involving six vehicles left Donneka Harris of North Las Vegas dead and three others injured on the morning of April 13, police said.

Harris, 32, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Clark County Coroner.

Las Vegas Metro police responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road at 10:05 a.m.

Lee had a hard time keeping her eyes open, saying she was in pain. The officer speaking with her noticed minor scratches and bruises on her body, according to the report.

Police found old track marks and scarring on her arms, consistent with repeated needle injection use. Lee admitted she was a former IV drug user, and last smoked heroin two days prior and was currently on suboxone to help her get off heroin.

An EMT told the reporting officer that Lee admitted to doing heroin earlier in the morning, but Lee denied that. She was taken to UMC, the report said.

The six vehicles involved include a black Mercedes, silver Lexus, red Ford, Chevy Malibu, gray Cadillac SUV and a blue Hyundai.

Victor Johnson said he was working at a convenience store at the corner of the intersection. He said once he saw the crash, he ran out to help.

"I think it's a tragedy," Johnson said. "I hate to hear anything like that. But it teaches you life is a blessing so make every day count for sure."

He said he also saw Lee try to run away.

"I thought she was a pedestrian, crossing the street when she was fleeing the scene," he said. "I thought she was trying to run away from the accident because she was frightened. Had I known it was the person driving the vehicle, I probably would've tried to stop her myself."

Nevada Highway Patrol, the agency handling the traffic investigation, said a suspected impaired woman (Lee) was driving the Mercedes westbound on Warm Springs Road when she clipped the rear of the Lexus. She attempted to flee the scene by driving into the South Premium Outlet Mall parking lot.

NHP said Lee drove back onto westbound Warm Springs Road and ran a red light at the Las Vegas Boulevard intersection. She crashed into the Chevy Malibu which was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard. The crash also impacted the Ford, Cadillac and the Hyundai that was stopped at a red light in the eastbound Warm Springs lanes.

A trooper confirmed the driver of the Malibu, Harris died at the scene.

The intersection was shut down in all directions pending the investigation of the crash.

NHP said this was a lesson in defensive driving.

"This is just one of those things, when you come through intersections in Las Vegas if you have a green light, it's not a bad idea just to pump those brakes and give a look at those intersections," NHP trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "You never know what's coming through. We all expect people to follow traffic laws, do the right thing. But sometimes, you can have an impaired driver, someone not paying attention."

