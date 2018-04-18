Man suspected of 'fondling' UNLV student arrested - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man suspected of 'fondling' UNLV student arrested

UNLV police identified Deangelo Clark as a person of interest in a student fondling incident at UNLV. April 18. 2018 (Photo: UNLV Police) UNLV police identified Deangelo Clark as a person of interest in a student fondling incident at UNLV. April 18. 2018 (Photo: UNLV Police)
The University of Nevada, Las Vegas police said a man suspected of fondling a student was arrested Thursday.

Police said Deangelo Clark, 29, was charged with simple battery, open and gross lewdness, and trespassing.  

The incident happened on Tuesday just after 10 a.m. when a female student was walking on campus in parking lot L, according to UNLV police.

Clark reportedly approached her from behind then grabbed and fondled her, police said. He then left the area. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact UNLV Police at (702) 895-3669.

