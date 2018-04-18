Homicide detectives investigate body found in Henderson mobile h - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Homicide detectives investigate body found in Henderson mobile home

HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Henderson police said they are investigating a homicide near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway Wednesday afternoon. Police initially called the death "suspicious." 

A man's body was found in the 1800 block of Ward Drive Tuesday at 10:50, after an anonymous tip, police said. 

Arriving officers found a man deceased in a recreational vehicle, police said. 

Police said they did not know the man's age.

The death marked the third homicide in Henderson in 2018. 

