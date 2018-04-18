Homicide detectives investigate body found in Henderson mobile home

Henderson police said they are investigating a homicide near Sunset Road and Boulder Highway Wednesday afternoon. Police initially called the death "suspicious."

A man's body was found in the 1800 block of Ward Drive Tuesday at 10:50, after an anonymous tip, police said.

Arriving officers found a man deceased in a recreational vehicle, police said.

Police said they did not know the man's age.

The death marked the third homicide in Henderson in 2018.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.