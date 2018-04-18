Lauryn Hill to bring her tour to Vegas

Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with a tour that she is bringing to The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sept. 7.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was Hill's first and only full-length album after she left the rap group The Fugees. It was released on August 25, 1998. The album was nominated for 10 Grammy Awards and won five of them. The album spawned three hit singles "Doo Wop (That Thing)," "Ex-Factor" and "Everything Is Everything."

During The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour, she will perform those hits and other tracks for the crowd.

Of the tour Ms. Hill notes, “This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I Loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement. Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the Love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with Love and optimism at the helm.”

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.