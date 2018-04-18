Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of sexual assault at massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at a massage parlor Monday afternoon.

Police took 22-year-old Nicholas Pino into custody Thursday, according to jail records. He was located at a home in Henderson and was taken into custody without incident. He faces two counts of sexual assault, two counts of battery to commit sexual assault, and kidnapping.

According to police, Pino walked into the massage parlor on Sandhill Road near Flamingo Road. A woman was working alone in the business at the time. Police said he asked her if she was alone while looking around the business lobby. He then grabbed and assaulted the woman, police said.

After the assault, he ran out of the business and drove away in a white sedan.

"He looks really young. He looks like he's under 18," Marley Robinson, who works at a nearby smoke shop said. "He doesn't even look like he should be going in to get a massage."

Robinson said she had never seen him before, but she wouldn't have thought twice even if she had.

"I don't think that kid could be capable of raping someone, but then again I don't know what any person is capable of," she said. "I've never had anything bad happen here."

Others who work nearby said they saw the victim outside crying.

Carlos Mendez, who works at a nearby furniture store, said he saw Pino on Monday morning, presumably before entering the massage parlor. He smoked a cigarette and did not look suspicious, he said.

"When I saw (the video), I recognized him right away," Mendez said. "I figured 18 or 19 years old ... I hope they will find him so this will never happen again."

Police released a video of the suspect in the lobby of the business. Police said they received information identifying Pino as the suspect shortly after they released it.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact LVMPD Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

