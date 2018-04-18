Life is Beautiful Music and Art festival tickets to go on sale - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Life is Beautiful Music and Art festival tickets to go on sale

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Tickets for the 6th annual Life is Beautiful music festival in downtown Las Vegas are set to go one sale April 19. 

A limited number of early bird ticket sales begin Thursday morning at 10 a.m. with three-day general admission passes available for $265 plus fees. Music lovers who want the full experience can purchase three-day VIP passes for $615 plus fees. Festival-goers who opt for the VIP passes will receive express entry at the festival gates, re-entry to the festival grounds all weekend, concierge services, access to exclusive food vendors and specialty cocktails, private air-conditioned restrooms and access to charging stations.

Regular price three-day General Admission and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, April 26.The festival kicks off September 21 through the 23. 

More than 175,000 people attended Life is Beautiful last year, a press release said. Additional details including the musician line-up is available on the festival's website. 

Over the last five years, Life is Beautiful has featured musical performances from a variety of artists including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Duran Duran, Major Lazer, J. Cole, G-Eazy, ZHU, Pussy Riot, RuPaul, Bill Nye, Shepard Fairey, Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillaz, Lorde, Blink-182, Haim, The XX and MGMT and many more. 

