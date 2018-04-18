Life is Beautiful Music and Art festival tickets to go on sale

The three-day Life is Beautiful Music and Art Festival kicks off in Las Vegas on Sept. 21 (Life is Beautiful).

Tickets for the 6th annual Life is Beautiful music festival in downtown Las Vegas are set to go one sale April 19.

A limited number of early bird ticket sales begin Thursday morning at 10 a.m. with three-day general admission passes available for $265 plus fees. Music lovers who want the full experience can purchase three-day VIP passes for $615 plus fees. Festival-goers who opt for the VIP passes will receive express entry at the festival gates, re-entry to the festival grounds all weekend, concierge services, access to exclusive food vendors and specialty cocktails, private air-conditioned restrooms and access to charging stations.

Regular price three-day General Admission and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, April 26.The festival kicks off September 21 through the 23.

More than 175,000 people attended Life is Beautiful last year, a press release said. Additional details including the musician line-up is available on the festival's website.

Over the last five years, Life is Beautiful has featured musical performances from a variety of artists including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Halsey, Duran Duran, Major Lazer, J. Cole, G-Eazy, ZHU, Pussy Riot, RuPaul, Bill Nye, Shepard Fairey, Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillaz, Lorde, Blink-182, Haim, The XX and MGMT and many more.

