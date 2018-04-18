Canelo Alvarez suspended for 6 months for doping violations - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Canelo Alvarez suspended for 6 months for doping violations

Gennady Golovkin, left, connects with a left to Canelo Alvarez during a middleweight title fight Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Gennady Golovkin, left, connects with a left to Canelo Alvarez during a middleweight title fight Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Nevada boxing regulators have suspended Canelo Alvarez for six months for doping violations.

Neither Alvarez nor representatives from Golden Boy Promotions appeared Wednesday during the Nevada Athletic Commission's monthly meeting, where the suspension was handed down. Alvarez lawyer Ricardo Cestero represented his client via phone.

Caroline Bateman, a Nevada deputy attorney general, suggested a punishment of six months from the date of Alvarez's first positive test, on Feb. 17.

Alvarez also must undergo drug tests. No fine was recommended because past ones have been based on future purses. With Alvarez's May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin canceled, there is no forthcoming purse.

Bateman says Alvarez has been cooperative since testing positive, which was a contributing factor in handing down a punishment less than the standard disciplinary sanction of one year.

