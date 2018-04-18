Canelo Alvarez suspended for 6 months for doping violations
Posted:
Updated:
Gennady Golovkin, left, connects with a left to Canelo Alvarez during a middleweight title fight Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -
Nevada boxing regulators have suspended Canelo Alvarez for six months for doping violations.
Neither Alvarez nor representatives from Golden Boy Promotions appeared Wednesday during the Nevada Athletic Commission's monthly meeting, where the suspension was handed down. Alvarez lawyer Ricardo Cestero represented his client via phone.