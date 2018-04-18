Pair of robbery suspects captured by North Las Vegas police

North Las Vegas police said they arrested two suspects in connection with two armed robberies.

Police took Damian Torchy, 30, and Daniel Parker, 36, into custody Tuesday. They were booked for two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Police said on April 3 a robbery occurred at a store in the 6000 block of Losee Road, near Tropical Parkway. A suspect entered the store, asked for cigarettes, pointed a gun at the clerk and left with the carton of cigarettes. A few hours later, a store was targeted int he 500 block of East Centennial Parkway, near Commerce Street. A suspect entered the store, again asked for cigarettes, pointed a gun at the clerk then demanded cash from the register. The suspect left the store with more than $300 in cash.

The clerks were not injured, police said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.