Inmate stabbed to death while on the phone in Ely State Prison

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting that left a father dead and a mother and son injured Thursday morning on the west side of the Valley.
A California businessman was sentenced on Wednesday to 90 days of house arrest and five years of probation after pleading no contest to felony statutory rape of a child.
If you have a hankering for a Double-Double, you now have an extra location to pick-up a burger from In-n-out in the Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metro arrested two people in connection with a homicide Monday morning, according to an arrest report.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 4.8 million vehicles over an issue that could prevent drivers from turning off cruise control.
A gunman opened fire inside an Oklahoma City restaurant during the dinner rush, wounding a woman and two girls before two armed citizens shot him dead outside, police said Friday.
Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for the suspects involved in a deadly shooting Thursday.
A mother of five is facing criminal charges after police found her children living in a filthy Missouri home.
A limited number of single-game tickets for the general public for the Stanley Cup Final went on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to the Vegas Golden Knights.
With a scalpel in her hand, Dr. Windell Boutte cuts into a patient's abdomen, in sync with the beat of O.T. Genasis' song "Cut it." She sings along.
