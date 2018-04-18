Inmate stabbed to death while on the phone in Ely State Prison

Sergio Chan, 29, was stabbed to death by two inmates April 18, 2018 (Nevada Department of Corrections / FOX5).

An inmate was stabbed to death in a Nevada prison on Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Sergio Chan, 32, was reportedly on the phone when he was attacked and stabbed multiple times by two inmates, Ely State Prison officials said. Chan was treated by medical staff on the scene and transported to a hospital where he later died.

Chan was serving a 29 year sentence to life in prison for 1st degree kidnapping, sexual assault, two counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit violent crime and four counts of use of a deadly weapon enhancement. Prison officials said Chan was received from Clark County on Feb. 4, 2003.

Prison officials said the two suspects have been identified but they did not release the inmate's names at this time.

