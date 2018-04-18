Las Vegas firefighters rescue couple after car drives into Desert Shores lake

Firefighters said they found the couple standing on the roof of the car which was about 20-feet from shore. (Source: LVFR)

Crews used a small raft and inflated fire hose to rescue the couple. (Source: LVFR)

Firefighters rescued a couple from the rooftop of a car submerged in a lake on April 17, 2018. (Source: LVFR)

Two people were rescued after their car ended up in the lake of the Desert Shores community in West Las Vegas Tuesday, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m. near Breakwater Drive and Port of Call Drive, near Rampart Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Arriving firefighters found the car completely submerged underwater about 20 feet from the shore with two people standing on the roof of the car. One of them told firefighters they could not swim.

Using a small raft and fire hose inflated with air, firefighters pulled the couple to shore, the department said.

They were checked by paramedics and were not injured, the department said. They were interviewed by Las Vegas Metro police, who are investigating the crash.

Metro did not respond to calls inquiring about whether alcohol was a factor. Police did say a citation was issued, but did not elaborate to explain why.

This is the second time this year that firefighters rescued someone who drove into the lake this year.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.