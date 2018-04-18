Records: Owner of dogs who bit Valley boy not cooperating

A boy returned home after his family said he was mauled by two pit bulls.

A Las Vegas 10-year-old was recovering after he was attacked by his neighbor’s two pit bulls, according to the family.

Last month, the Mantilla family opened up after Guido Mantilla Jr. was attacked.

On Tuesday, the family shared documents from Clark County Animal Control that suggested the owner of the pit bulls was not cooperating with the agency’s investigation.

“It’s just so upsetting,” mother of Guido Mantilla Jr., Ana Farias said.

The county documents provided by Farias, appeared to be animal control activity cards.

The cards stated that dog owner and neighbor of the Mantilla family, Gary Olson, refused to turn over his pit bulls as required by county code in cases of animal bites. He also did not cooperate with investigators in the days following the attack, according to the documents.

“We didn’t receive an answer by utilizing the gate buzzer and did not see or hear any dogs on the property,” an activity card for March 14 read.

Similar entries are noted throughout the month of March. Officers also noted leaving phone messages that were not returned for the most part.

An entry from March 16 said Olson agreed to meet with animal control but never showed up. He later called and left a message apologizing, but did not reschedule an appointment, the documents state.

Farias said she believes Olson took the dogs off property shortly after the attack.

She said she planned to talk about what happened to her son until something changes.

Farias also said she planned to have a rally pushing for stronger laws related to dog attacks on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. located at 1058 E. Sahara, Las Vegas NV 89104.

The family also said they plan to pursue legal action but would not comment further.

Clark County did not respond to requests for comment regarding this situation.

