Knights sweep Kings with 1-0 win

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Brayden McNabb scored against his former team in the second period, lifting Vegas to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night that made the Golden Knights the first expansion team in NHL history to sweep its first playoff series.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned in another stellar performance, stopping 31 shots as the Knights finished off their fourth one-goal victory of the series. It was his second shutout of the series.

The Knights poured into the net to hug Fleury at the final horn. Vegas fans in the crowd chanted the goalie's name in celebration.

The Knights became the second team to win their first four playoff games, joining the 1970 Pittsburgh Penguins.

