UNLV police say student 'fondled' on campus

Police at UNLV said a female student was "fondled" by a stranger on campus Tuesday morning.

According to a release, the woman was in Lot L, west of Lied Library on Harmon Avenue, when a man approached, grabbed, then fondled her.

The suspect was not caught but was described as a black man, about 5'6", with gold-capped teeth.

No other information was released.

UNLV said it was increasing patrols and its police presence on campus as detectives continue their investigation. Anyone with information should contact UNLV Police at (702) 895-3668.

