'Tax day robber' accused of hitting Bank of America in Henderson and Chinatown

This man was wanted for two armed bank robberies in the Las Vegas Valley on April 17, 2018.

Police said they were searching for a man who robbed two Bank of America locations on Tuesday afternoon at gunpoint. The first bank was in Henderson. The second was in Chinatown.

Henderson Police said the man entered the Bank of America at 2638 West Horizon Ridge Parkway at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. As he entered, he pulled a black mask down to hide his face. "He ordered everyone to the ground at gunpoint, walked up to the bank counter and demanded money from a bank employee," HPD said in a release. An employee handed him cash and he fled into a nearby car.

No one was injured. Photos from surveillance cameras clearly showed what the suspect looks like without the mask.

Another incident happened just before 4:15 p.m. at the bank’s branch at 4080 Spring Mountain Road near Wynn Road, Las Vegas Metro police said.

The man walked into the business pointing a gun, witnesses told police. People at the scene heard shots fired, but no injuries were reported, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s to early 50s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, with a thin build weighing 160 to 180 pounds, with dark hair on top of his head, shaved on the sides.

A woman in the area, who did not want her last name to be published, said lives near the Bank of America in Henderson. Her daughter works at a neighboring business. She said she hopes the robbery suspect's failure to hide his face makes it easier for someone to recognize him and catch him.

"Yeah he showed his face. He lifted (the mask) off. That's weird. He's obviously not very bright," she said. "Something's obviously wrong with him."

She said she was surprised to hear that the suspect fired two shots into the ceiling at the Bank of America in Chinatown, especially since the robbery in Henderson went by so quickly and quietly.

"I'm standing right here and didn't even notice it," she said. "Tax day. The tax day burglar -- robber ... Sneaky."

Mike Almashaqbeh, who runs the Mr. Ribs and Mrs. Rice food truck directly outside of the Bank of America in Chinatown said he witnessed at least a dozen customers running and screaming. He said some of them were crying and shaking. He called his friends who work inside.

"He said he's okay. (He) cannot talk too much. He said we okay. Everybody okay," Almashaqbeh said.

Police said the man fled both scenes in a grey four-door Ford Focus with tinted windows and black tape covering the license plates and a missing front driver's side hub cap. Metro said it is a rental car that may have a sunroof.

Henderson Police said he's considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should contact police and not the suspect himself.

