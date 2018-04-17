Valley teen scholar makes history with perfect ACT score

Dante Cardinale is shown during an interview with FOX5 on April 17, 2018. (Cyndi Lundeberg/FOX5))

Dante Cardinale is a 16-year-old junior at Nevada State High School and he just accomplished what no one else has ever done in his school ever: a perfect score on the ACT.

"It's a big deal to me and my family," Cardinale said.

He was modest and said he works really hard on his grades and school but he doesn't brag.

"I don't go around telling people," he said laughing. "But if they ask, I'll tell them."

While Dante doesn't like to boast, his mother Tess Cardinale can go on and on about her amazing son.

"He is just such a wonderful son. He opens my car door for me all the time. Even if he is behind me, he will run in front of me just to open my car door for me," Tess said.

Tess said while she is thrilled her son got a perfect score, she's not surprised.

"When he was one or two he was reading, he would just read the bible cover to cover, over and over again."

Dante's mom was also not surprised because even though her son is in high school, he's already taking college courses.

"By the time he graduates, he is a junior right now, but by the time he graduates, he will already have his associates degree," Tess said.

Dante isn't just a scholar, he's also making history for his music. Dante and his two brothers are apart of a band called TMPTR (temperature). They were just recently signed by a record label in Los Angeles.

"[They] were part of history, to be the first ever to sing the national anthem for our Golden Knights, the first game in Las Vegas. It was history, we were so proud," Tess said.

On Tuesday, Dante said he's just trying to figure out how to balance his school, college courses and his band, all while getting into his dream school.

"Stanford. That is my dream school, I want to do the early acceptance program," he said.

Dante said he is not sure what he wants to do or be when he grows up, and his mom says that's perfectly fine.

"Right now I am the office manager for this law firm. Maybe in a few years from now I will be the office manager for his law firm," she said smiling.

