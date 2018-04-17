Police investigating death in northeast Las Vegas

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on April 17, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)

Police blocked off a section of a residential neighborhood on April 17, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a death in the northeast part of the Valley Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 6:17 a.m. in the 1900 block of Pasadena Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Mt. Hood Street.

Police initially said a male was pronounced dead after a collision occurred on private property. After further investigation, police said a person woke up and found a man he recently met trapped between his vehicle and a cinder block wall. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro's Fatal Detail is no longer investigating the incident since it occurred on private property, police said.

The death appears to be accidental, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Pasadena Boulevard is closed from South Bevley Drive to Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

