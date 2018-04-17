Say cheese-and smile! Study shows frowning in photos isn't cool

Frowning in photos no longer makes you look cooler, rather colder, according to a new study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology. That means celebrities like Justin Bieber and Kanye West, who notoriously appear with little emotion in photos might want to switch up their game.

For the study, participants were shown print ads with models who were either smiling or frowning.

The result: those who were smiling appeared cooler than those who were frowning or showed little expression.

The research could have implications for models and celebrities who have product or brand endorsements.

But as FOX5’s Mike Doria explains, there are some instances in which not smiling is the better way to go – or the natural way to go.

