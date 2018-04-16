Las Vegas 51s announce brand, name change with move to Summerlin in 2019

The Las Vegas 51s baseball team on Monday announced it will be rebranding and changing its name for the 2019 season.

The changes will coincide with the decades-old team's move to the Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin next year. This summer will mark the 51s' last season in Cashman Field near downtown. Additionally, the team will have a new AAA affiliate team, no longer the New York Mets, according to a release.

[RELATED: New ballpark for Las Vegas 51s coming to Downtown Summerlin]

"We are moving to the beautiful new Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin and a new Major League affiliation in 2019," 51s President and COO Don Logan said. "Our ownership group, The Howard Hughes Corporation wants the transition to be a home run complete with a new name and new logo."

With that, the 51s launched a "Name the Team" sweepstakes. Through April 30, fans can suggest ideas through the team's website and social media pages. On May 4, an entry will be randomly chosen to win a grand prize including $500 of team merchandise.

New Ballpark.

New Affiliate.

New NAME!



Here’s your chance to name YOUR team: https://t.co/awSTcLFfSp



Sweepstakes Rules: https://t.co/PUrDQ7qtEr pic.twitter.com/nazaDEKR2n — Las Vegas 51s (@LasVegas51s) April 17, 2018

Not mentioned specifically in the release was the fate of mascot Cosmo, a large grey alien, however he'll likely go away with the rebranding.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.