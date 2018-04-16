Sports writer, radio personality reportedly missing on Mt. Charl - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Sports writer, radio personality reportedly missing on Mt. Charleston

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
David Malinsky (Courtesy) David Malinsky (Courtesy)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Family on Monday were continuing the search for hiker and sports writer/radio personality David Malinsky after they said he went missing on Mt. Charleston, northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Malinsky went missing abut 3 p.m. on Saturday, family said in a statement, after his car was found near Deer Creek North Loop. Las Vegas Metro police and Red Rock Search & Rescue were assisting family in the search. 

Family said it was not uncommon for Malinsky to go on 15-mile day hikes.

Due to windy conditions, drone and helicopter searches were called off on Monday. 

If you have any information about Malinsky's whereabouts, contact Jake Dittler at (702) 812-3221.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Suspect wanted after deadly work party shooting at Sunset Park

    Suspect wanted after deadly work party shooting at Sunset Park

    Monday, April 16 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:14:53 GMT

    Las Vegas Metro police said an employee from the Venetian was killed and another was critically injured during a shooting at Sunset Park Sunday evening. 

    More >

    Las Vegas Metro police said an employee from the Venetian was killed and another was critically injured during a shooting at Sunset Park Sunday evening. 

    More >

  • Harry Anderson of 'Night Court' fame dies at 65

    Harry Anderson of 'Night Court' fame dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:23 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:23:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Harry Anderson, left, was among the stars posing for photographers after a press conference in New York announcing NBC-TV's prime time line-up for Fall 1988, shown May 19, 1988.(AP Photo/Richard Drew) Harry Anderson, left, was among the stars posing for photographers after a press conference in New York announcing NBC-TV's prime time line-up for Fall 1988, shown May 19, 1988.

    Harry Anderson, known for his acting role as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home Monday morning according to police. 

    More >

    Harry Anderson, known for his acting role as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home Monday morning according to police. 

    More >

  • Cops: 4-year-old finds family dead, calls for help using slain grandfather’s phone

    Cops: 4-year-old finds family dead, calls for help using slain grandfather’s phone

    Monday, April 16 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-16 20:35:48 GMT
    (Source: GoFundMe)(Source: GoFundMe)
    (Source: GoFundMe)(Source: GoFundMe)

    The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather’s phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.

    More >

    The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather’s phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.