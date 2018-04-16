Sports writer, radio personality reportedly missing on Mt. Charleston

Family on Monday were continuing the search for hiker and sports writer/radio personality David Malinsky after they said he went missing on Mt. Charleston, northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Malinsky went missing abut 3 p.m. on Saturday, family said in a statement, after his car was found near Deer Creek North Loop. Las Vegas Metro police and Red Rock Search & Rescue were assisting family in the search.

Family said it was not uncommon for Malinsky to go on 15-mile day hikes.

Due to windy conditions, drone and helicopter searches were called off on Monday.

If you have any information about Malinsky's whereabouts, contact Jake Dittler at (702) 812-3221.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.