Here's how the giant Golden Knights jersey on the Las Vegas Strip was made

Posted by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
The Statue of Liberty was dress in a Vegas Golden Knights jersey on April 13, 2018. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

There is rarely a dull moment at YESCO manufacturing company, employees are always working on a big project.

Normally they’re making signs, but recently a new project consumed the company for weeks.

“It was amazing,” said YESCO Account Executive, Mark Pachowicz. “I don’t think everyone around knew how big of a deal it was until we were on site that morning.”

Friday morning fans woke up to the statue in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard, now those behind the jersey’s design like Pachowicz are reflecting. 

“We actually took a small scale model, it was about 12 inches tall,” said Pachowicz. “With a ratchet rudimentary process of tape and other construction materials. So we compared that to the full size survey that we had, and laid it all out just like we do with our signs.” 

From start to finish Pachowicz said the jersey took about one month. 

[RELATED: Las Vegas Statue of Liberty dressed in Golden Knights jersey]

“We took all the logo files supplied to us from the NHL and generated proofs,” said Pachowicz. “Once that was approved it went into production.” 

That’s when another company called Screaming Images came in to print the design. 

According to Pachowicz the jersey is about 60 feet tall, 80 feet wide and around 700 pounds. 

After printing, came the install.

“We set up at midnight Thursday,” said Pachowicz. “It was done by noon the next day.” 

It was a tough project, but one Pachowicz said he’ll always remember. 

“It was really exciting,” he said. “I think everyone was proud of the work we did.”

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

