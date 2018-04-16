Here's how the giant Golden Knights jersey on the Las Vegas Strip was made

Las Vegas Metro police said an employee from the Venetian was killed and another was critically injured during a shooting at Sunset Park Sunday evening.More >
Harry Anderson, known for his acting role as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court was found dead in his Asheville, North Carolina home Monday morning according to police.
The 4-year-old girl, who used her slain grandfather's phone to call for help, was not injured in the apparent murder-suicide.
Three children remain missing and so many questions persist in the mystery of how the Hart family's SUV ended up at the bottom of a 100-foot Mendocino County, California, cliff.
Carrie Underwood made her first television appearance since injuring her face in strong form at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, owning the stage with her powerhouse vocals.
Some Graham High School students went through a real-world simulator held by the Young County Texas A&M Extension Agency. It was the inaugural "Dose of Reality" simulation in the county. High school students were given jobs and had to budget their monthly salary to pay for rent, car payments, credit card payments and everything else an adult pays for.
Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.
The low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.
Inmates armed with homemade knives fought each other for about seven hours over territory and money, leaving seven of them dead in the worst U.S. prison riot in a quarter-century
