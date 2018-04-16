Suspect in Las Vegas hotel room sexual assault arrested in California

Las Vegas police on Monday announced the suspect in a sexual assault from summer 2017 has been arrested.

Oscar Gonzalez, 22, was taken into custody in Huntington Beach, California and was being held in Orange County Jail, police said.

Police responded to the assault the morning of July 12, 2017 at Planet Hollywood hotel on East Harmon Avenue. The victim briefly met the suspect who walked her to her room, then forced his way inside and assaulted her, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Sex Crimes at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-3385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

