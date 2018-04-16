Co-workers say Venetian employee wanted for shooting 'not surprising'

A man accused of opening fire on two of his managers at a company picnic is still at large. One of those managers died, the other is in critical condition.

Police said 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel walked straight up to a table full of Venetian managers and shot two of his bosses.

A Venetian employee that had worked with Wrobel for years wanted to remain anonymous for safety.

“Tony was the person, we were reflecting on it, he's just like, what everyone was saying about the Parkland shooter, we all knew he was crazy. It wasn't a matter of if he would, it was when,” the employee said.

She wasn't at the picnic, but she was told immediately what happened.

“My first thought was like, 'oh, my God, that is like, horrible,' but I hate to say it, no one was surprised that he did it because he literally complained about management every single day,” she said.

She said he especially hated the two managers he appeared to be targeting.

“The dealers, we used to make $30,000 more per year and he felt like with all of the decisions that management made, upper management, that that was the reason why we no longer made the money we made,” she said.

Now she said she and all of the other employees are on edge.

“They had a lot of call-ins tonight and they allowed people to go home who didn't feel comfortable. The scariest part is he's still at large.”

Police said Wrobel is armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information should call police immediately.

