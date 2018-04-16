CCSD Board of Trustees names 14 possibilities for superintendent - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

CCSD Board of Trustees names 14 possibilities for superintendent

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5) The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District Board on Monday released 14 names in the search for a new superintendent. 

Before, four finalists were chosen, however the board decided last week to expand the search. The expansion was meant to include internal candidates.

The names released were Mike Barton, Ed.D., Cody O. Claver, Mark Coleman, Jhone M. Ebert, Robert A. Gerye, Deborah Gruner, John S. Haynal, Mollie Ann Holt, Timothy S. Hughes, April Lealia Key, Ed.S., Antonio Rael, Michele Robinson, Ed.D., Jesse Welsh, Ed.D., and Eva M. White, Ed.D.,

The names will be reviewed in a special board meeting on April 27.

