Steve Wynn, ex-wife Elaine resolve legal issues stemming from stockholders agreement

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

Attorneys for embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn say in court documents that he brokered a settlement with a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct more than a decade ago.

Attorneys for embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn say in court documents that he brokered a settlement with a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct more than a decade ago.

Lawyers for the casino mogul's ex-wife say they have evidence of Steve Wynn's pattern of reckless behavior and mismanagement of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts.

Lawyers for the casino mogul's ex-wife say they have evidence of Steve Wynn's pattern of reckless behavior and mismanagement of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts.

Steve Wynn and his former wife, Elaine have resolved remaining claims that Steve breached their stockholders agreement.

A spokesperson for Steve said he "expressed gratification" that they "were able to put all of the personal unpleasantness of the last few years behind them." A spokesperson for Elaine said she is pleased the litigation has now been resolved.

[RELATED: Elaine Wynn testifies, Steve Wynn's attorneys accuse her of using 'Me Too' campaign to taint jury]

According to a press release, Elaine released her claims against the Wynn Resorts and general counsel Kim Sinatra related to his alleged breach of the agreement. The company and Sinatra have released their claims brought against Elaine related to litigation that was filed in 2012.

[RELATED: Report: Steve Wynn to give up control of ex-wife's shares]

Under the terms of the settlement, neither the company or Sinatra made any payment.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.