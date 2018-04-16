Steve Wynn, ex-wife Elaine resolve legal issues stemming from st - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Steve Wynn, ex-wife Elaine resolve legal issues stemming from stockholders agreement

Elaine Wynn (left) and Steve Wynn (Right) are shown in undated images. (File) Elaine Wynn (left) and Steve Wynn (Right) are shown in undated images. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Steve Wynn and his former wife, Elaine have resolved remaining claims that Steve breached their stockholders agreement. 

A spokesperson for Steve said he "expressed gratification" that they "were able to put all of the personal unpleasantness of the last few years behind them." A spokesperson for Elaine said she is pleased the litigation has now been resolved. 

According to a press release, Elaine released her claims against the Wynn Resorts and general counsel Kim Sinatra related to his alleged breach of the agreement. The company and Sinatra have released their claims brought against Elaine related to litigation that was filed in 2012. 

Under the terms of the settlement, neither the company or Sinatra made any payment. 

