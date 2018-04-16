Eldorado resorts to purchase Tropicana Entertainment

Police in Los Angeles have confiscated $700,000 worth of bootleg makeup after discovering they contained animal feces, bacteria and human waste.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said an employee from the Venetian was killed and another was critically injured during a shooting at Sunset Park Sunday evening.More >
Rose Acre Farms is recalling more than 206 million eggs in nine states after discovering they have the potential to be infected with Salmonella.More >
A prominent gay rights attorney who led lawsuits legalizing same-sex marriage set himself on fire in Brooklyn on Saturday morning in a fatal plea for action on issues related to the environment.More >
A Michigan man is out on bail after police said he fired a shotgun at a teenager who had stopped at his house to ask directions.More >
Las Vegas Metro police were on scene of a critical injury crash in the east Las Vegas Valley on Saturday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a man who crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night.More >
Longtime Pahrump resident and radio host Arthur Bell died Friday at the age of 72, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.More >
