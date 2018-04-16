Job fair to take place in Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Job fair to take place in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
A person holds a resume in an undated image. (Source: File/FOX5) A person holds a resume in an undated image. (Source: File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An upcoming job fair is offering jobs for recent graduates, students and others looking for work. 

Hire Live scheduled a job fair at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino on May 1 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. 

Job opportunities include inside sales reps, outside sales reps, account executives, retail managers, account managers, pharmaceutical sales, mortgage brokers, financial planners, human resources and more. 

Many of the companies offer base pay with uncapped commission, a flexible work schedule, full benefits, company car or gas allowances, $70,000 salaries and more. 

Job seekers are asked to bring 10 to 15 resumes and dress business professional. The event is free.

