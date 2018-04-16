Memorial held for Thunderbirds pilot killed in crash

Fighter jets flew overhead in the missing-man formation during a Southern California memorial for a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot who was killed in a crash during training.

Family, friends and fellow pilots remembered Maj. Stephen Del Bagno during the gathering Sunday at Saugus High School, his alma mater.

[RELATED: Thunderbirds pilot killed in F-16 crash outside of Las Vegas identified]

His father, Joe, spoke of Del Bagno's pride in being part of the Air Force and a fellow member of the flight demonstration team praised his skills.

The 34-year-old Del Bagno died April 4 when his F-16 Fighting Falcon known as Thunderbird 4 crashed in the Nevada Test and Training Range north of Nellis Air Force Base.

Del Bagno's name will be added to a wall at his high school that honors heroes.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.