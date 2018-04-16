Luis Miguel to perform in Vegas for Mexican Independence Day weekend

Luis Miguel, one of the most successful artists in Latin American history, has announced a return to Las Vegas in celebration of Mexican Independence Day Weekend with two performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 14.

Luis Miguel will return to The Colosseum for an impressive ninth year as part of his successful ¡México Por Siempre! tour, named after his most recent studio album.

Throughout his exceptional 36-year career, Luis Miguel has released 33 albums, many of which have reached gold, platinum and diamond status. He has sold over 100 million albums all over the world, has a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, and is a six-time Grammy winner and four-time Latin Grammy winner.

Tickets for the performances start at $75 and go on sale Friday, April 20 at noon (PST). You can purchase them here.

