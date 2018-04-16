American Red Cross asks for blood donations - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

American Red Cross asks for blood donations

A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File) A bandage covers an arm after a blood donation in an undated image. (File)
The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible people to donate blood during National Volunteer Month. 

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions. 

The Red Cross said donors of all blood types are needed to help meet patients need this spring. 

To donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.  Anyone who donates blood from bow until May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer. 

Here are the upcoming locations to donate: 

Henderson: 

  • April 18: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cox Elementary School, 280 Clark Drive
  • April 21: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Whole Foods - Henderson, 100 South Green Valley Parkway

Las Vegas:

  • April 17: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., VA West Consolidated Patient Account Center, 1085 Palms Airport Drive
  • April 18: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., StorageOne - Ann Road, 5625 Leggett Road
  • April 19: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lowe's, 6050 West Craig Road
  • April 19: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Brightwood College, 3535 West Sahara Avenue
  • April 19: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, 206 North 3rd Street
  • April 20: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Realty One Group Inc. - Sunset, 8395 West Sunset Road., # 190
  • April 20: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., EOS Fitness- South, 9310 Eastern Avenue, Suite 110
  • April 24 1 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., StorageOne, 7580 Oso Blanca Drive
  • April 27: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Ernest May Elementary School, 6350 West Washburn Road
  • April 27: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 8490 Desert Inn Road
  • April 28: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police Department/Metro Headquarters, 400 South Martin Luther King Boulevard 
  • April 30: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 1771 East Flamingo Road Ste 206B
  • April 30: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Somerset Academy - SkyPointe Campus, 7038 Sky Pointe Drive

Mesquite:

  • April 25: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., The Deuce, 150 North Yucca Street
  • April 26: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Eureka Casino Resort, 275 Mesa Boulevard 

Eligible donors include those who are 17 years or older in most states or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. 

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation with Rapid Pass, to complete the pre-donation reading and questionnaire, click here. 

